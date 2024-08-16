India, Vietnam discuss enhancing maritime cooperation during 4th 'Maritime Security Dialogue'

New Delhi [India], August 16 : The 4th India-Vietnam Maritime Security Dialogue was held on 16 August 2024, in Hanoi, Vietnam, during which the two sides discussed enhancing maritime cooperation and maritime law enforcement, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"During the dialogue, the two sides discussed the ways to enhance maritime cooperation in furthering a conducive environment for mutual growth and global well-being," the MEA stated in the release.

The Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary, Disarmament and International Security Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, while the Vietnamese delegation by Trinh Duc Hai, Vice Chairman of the National Boundary Commission.

The two sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation initiatives in the maritime domain and discussed the avenues to cooperate at various international and regional fora for shared objectives.

They agreed to further strengthen their shared efforts in areas such as Marine Scientific Research, Ocean Economy, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), Navy and Coast Guard cooperation and maritime law enforcement.

India and Vietnam have agreed to hold the next round of dialogue in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date, the MEA stated.

Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited India earlier this month.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two leaders emphasised the current geo-political realities calling for closer cooperation between New Delhi and Hanoi and agreed to further strengthen the Vietnam - India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in all areas.

The two leaders also recognised convergence in their world view and expressed support for a greater voice and role for Global South in international affairs, a joint statement following the Vietnam PM's visit stated.

PM Modi and PM Chinh appreciated multi-dimensional institutional mechanisms between the two countries in the fields of foreign policy, security and maritime domain, defence cooperation, parliamentary exchanges, trade and investment, agriculture, healthcare, civil aviation, information and communication technology, science and technology, including space and nuclear technology, tourism and culture.

They agreed to intensify and strengthen the bilateral dialogue in various domains, including the Joint Commission for Economic, Trade, Scientific and Technological Cooperation, for mutual benefit. They welcomed the signing of the Plan of Action for the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the period of 2024-2028.

