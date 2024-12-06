India, Vietnam hold third Security Dialogue, strengthen cooperation against terrorism, organised crime

Ha Noi [Vietnam], December 6 : India and Vietnam on Thursday held the third India-Vietnam Security Dialogue in Ha Noi, Vietnam.

The dialogue facilitated an exchange of views on global and regional security issues, as well as the discussions on strengthening cooperation in areas like countering terrorism; combating organised crime; and sharing of information between law enforcement agencies.

"The Third India-Viet Nam Security Dialogue was co-chaired by Mr. Pavan Kapoor, Deputy National Security Adviser and Lt. Gen. Pham The Tung, Deputy Minister of Public Security on 05 December 2024 in Ha Noi, Viet Nam," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

The two sides exchanged views on global and regional security and the implementation of aspects of the Action Plan for the India - Viet Nam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They discussed strengthening cooperation in areas such as countering terrorism; combating organised crime; and sharing of information between law enforcement agencies.

Both sides also agreed to deepen collaboration on economic dimensions of security and emerging technologies, including cyber-crime. They also discussed strengthening training and capacity-building cooperation, including in UN Peacekeeping.

During the visit, Deputy NSA Kapoor called on General Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security and Bui Thanh Son, Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the MEA added.

Notably, the bilateral security dialogue is held biennially under the MoU for cooperation between the National Security Council Secretariat of India and the Ministry of Public Security of Viet Nam signed in 2016. The next dialogue will be held in India.

India and Vietnam, with historical roots in their national struggle for independence, share traditionally close and cordial bilateral relations. India was the Chairman of the International Commission for Supervision and Control formed pursuant to the Geneva Accord of 1954 to facilitate the peace process in Vietnam, according to MEA.

India initially maintained Consulate-level relations with the then North Vietnam and South Vietnam and later established full diplomatic relations with unified Vietnam on January 7, 1972.

Bilateral relations between the two countries were elevated to the level of 'Strategic Partnership' during the visit of Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung to India in July 2007.

