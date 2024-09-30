"India - Vishwabandhu, a friend to the world": MEA hails nations's HADR operations in first 100 days of Modi 3.0 govt

New Delhi [India], September 30 : The spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, on Sunday, highlighted India's efforts in providing support to different countries in times of crisis through its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in the first 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 3.0 government.

Sharing a post on X, Jaiswal said, "India - Vishwabandhu, a friend to the world. Extending a helping hand during humanitarian situations. Take a look at India's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Operations in the first 100 days of the Government."

Sharing a video, Jaiswal elaborated on India's HADR operations during the first 100 days of the government.

🇮🇳- Vishwabandhu, a friend to the world. Extending a helping hand during humanitarian situations. 🎥 Take a look at 🇮🇳’s HADR Operations in the first 100 days of the Government. pic.twitter.com/rDAPGzDfFP — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 29, 2024

He added, "Kuwait (provided support during the fire incident in June); Papua New Guinea (assistance of supplies in June); Haiti (medical supplies in July); El Salvador (relief materials in August); Syria (anti-cancer drugs in August); Ukraine (four BHISHM cubes in August);

Chad (essential life-saving drugs, antibiotics and general medicines in September); Lao PDR (emergency flood relief assistance as part of Operation Sadbhav in September); Malawi (consignment of rice in September); Myanmar (relief material and ration as part of Operation Sadbhav in September); Namibia (consignment of maize and rice in September); Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (sleeping bags and hygiene products in September); Vietnam (relief goods as part of Operation Sadbhav in September); Zambia (shipment of maize in September); and Zimbabwe (consignment of rice in September).

Notably, India has been among the first responders in providing HADR to impacted countries. Operation Sadbhav is part of India's broader effort to contribute to HADR within the ASEAN region, in line with its longstanding 'Act East Policy.'

