India welcomes Joint Statement by US, UK, Russia, France and China, aimed at preventing nuclear war and arms race

India on Friday welcomed the Joint Statement on preventing nuclear war and avoiding arms race which was given by the leaders of China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States on Monday.

"We welcome the Joint Statement this week, which reaffirms the importance of addressing nuclear threats, and underscores the desire to work towards creating a security environment more conducive to progress on disarmament with the ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons with undiminished security for all.", said Bagchi in a statement.

Bagchi cleared India's stance on the No First Use posture and the non-use of nuclear weapons against non-nuclear-weapon states.

"As a responsible nuclear weapon state, India has a doctrine of maintaining a credible minimum deterrence based on a No First Use posture and non-use of nuclear weapons against non-nuclear-weapon states. India remains committed to the goal of universal, non-discriminatory and verifiable nuclear disarmament", he said in a statement.

He added that India's resolution at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) stands for steps to reduce the risk of unintentional or accidental use of nuclear weapons and India will continue to contribute to global nuclear disarmament.

"India will continue to contribute further to the global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation agenda.", said the statement.", said the statement.

Earlier, the leaders of China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States on Monday (local time) reiterated their commitment to de-targeting and reaffirmed that none of their nuclear weapons was targeted at each other or at any other State.

In a joint statement, the leaders of the five countries said "we affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought."

"We affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. As nuclear use would have far-reaching consequences, we also affirm that nuclear weapons--for as long as they continue to exist--should serve defensive purposes, deter aggression, and prevent war. We believe strongly that the further spread of such weapons must be prevented," the statement read.

The five permanent member states of the UN Security Council also reaffirmed the importance of addressing nuclear threats and emphasised the importance of preserving and complying with their bilateral and multilateral non-proliferation, disarmament, and arms control agreements and commitments.

The five countries also underlined their desire to work with all states to create a security environment more conducive to progress on disarmament with the ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons with undiminished security for all.

They intend to continue seeking bilateral and multilateral diplomatic approaches to avoid military confrontations, strengthen stability and predictability, increase mutual understanding and confidence, and prevent an arms race that would benefit none and endanger all.

"We are resolved to pursue a constructive dialogue with mutual respect and acknowledgement of each other's security interests and concerns," the statement read.

It was the first time for leaders of the five Nuclear-Weapon States to issue such a joint statement, which has demonstrated the political will of the five states to prevent nuclear wars, and given their common voice of maintaining global strategic stability and reducing the risk of nuclear conflicts, Chinese vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said.

( With inputs from ANI )

