Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia to concurrently be Ambassador to Yemen

New Delhi [India], July 26 : Suhel Ajaz Khan, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Yemen, with residence in Riyadh, a government press release said.

The press release added that Ajaz Khan, IFS of the 1997 batch, is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Ajaz Khan expressed gratitude for being given the additional responsibility.

In a post on X, he said, "It is a matter of great honour for me to be given this additional responsibility-concurrent accreditation to Yemen. I look forward to working closely with the Internationally Recognized Government in Yemen to strengthen India-Yemen relations. @BinmubarakAhmed @yemen_mofa"

Earlier on January 8, then Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan met with the Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan and other officials of the Indian Consulate in Jeddah.

He also appreciated their efforts in addressing grievances and sought their commitment to work for the welfare and well-being of the Indian community.

"Had an engaging session with the Ambassador of India in Saudi Arabia & Officers of @CGIJeddah reviewing consular matters. Appreciated their efforts in effectively addressing grievances. Sought their continued commitment to work for welfare and well-being of the Indian community," Muraleedharan posted on X.

In a major development, then MoS Muraleedharan along with then Union Minister Smriti Irani signed the Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 with Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah.

A total quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims from India has been finalised for Haj 2024, with 1,40,020 seats reserved for pilgrims to proceed through the Haj Committee of India, which will greatly benefit the common first-time pilgrims intending to undertake the Haj pilgrimage in 2024, whereas 35,005 pilgrims would be permitted to proceed through Haj Group Operators, according to the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

