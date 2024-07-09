Indian Ambassador to UN says India integrated SGDs in development strategies

New York [US], July 9 : Yojna Patel, the Deputy Permanent Representative of India at the UN on Monday spoke at the opening session of the 2024 United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) and said that India has fully integrated the sustainable development goals into its national development strategies.

"We meet at a time when the world is facing the painful truth that only 12% of the SDG targets are on track. There is therefore an urgent need to renew the commitment to the 2030 agenda and its goals... India has fully integrated the sustainable development goals into its national development strategies," she said.

Patel said that several interventions are launched in India to address each SDG and the Niti Aayog closely monitors the SGD progress.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, numerous focused interventions have been launched to address each SDG. Niti Aayog, India's premier national think tank, guided both- its central ministries and state governments in implementing the SDGs. The Niti Aayog governing council- consisting of Chief Ministers- closely monitors the SGD progress which is also reviewed during state consultation," she said.

Patel added that the Niti Aayog uses various indices to track SDG progress and identify critical issues as well as how to tackle them.

"India is proud of its SDG localization model which is built on four pillars- institutional ownership, collaborative competition, capacity building and a whole-of-society approach. India's strong economic growth indices stem from systematic reforms, inclusive policies and leveraging of the digital public infrastructure," she said.

She added that the aspirational districts' program initiated and monitored by Niti Aayog demonstrates India's continued commitment to improving life quality in 112 of its most backward districts. "India aspires to become a developed nation by 2047, coinciding with the 100th year of our independence. We reiterate an unwavering commitment to partnerships, including south-south cooperation, and India looks forward to the high-level political forum as a platform for sharing best practices and fostering global commitment for realizing the 2030 agenda," Patel said.

President of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Paula Narvaez said, "The promise of sustainable development will be incomplete if we do not take decisive action in humanitarian response and invest in prevention."

The 2024 HLPF drew from the experience of the 37 countries conducting Voluntary National Reviews. It also heard from other countries and participants about experiences, best practices and lessons learned in implementing the 2030 Agenda and its SDGs.

