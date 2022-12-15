Indian-American in Teen Vogue's 21 Under 21 list

New York, Dec 15 An Indian-American physics pro is among Teen Vogue's annual 21 Under 21 list of changemakers, influencers, activists, and artists who have made a substantial impact in their communities and the world.

Multi-hyphenate Sridevi Krothapalli is among the '21 revolutionary youth' who have "gone against the odds, making positive change and spreading joy while they do it". All of 17, Sridevi has made major moves in science and the arts.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she is a high school senior at Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy, who is "heavily interested" in the fields of substance abuse, endocrinology, and astrophysics.

Described as a "physics pro" by Teen Vogue, Sridevi was selected to attend the Stanford Program for Inspiring the Next Generation of Women in Physics hosted by the Stanford Physics Department and the Kavli Institute for Particle Astrophysics and Cosmology.

"I hope to pursue making scientific discoveries that will better the lives of others all over the world," the high schooler added.

Additionally, her talents in art, literature, and philanthropy have allowed her to realise her devotion to other causes as well.

She founded and still serves as the president of her student-led non-profit, Kahani, which distributes literary and art magazines to children's hospitals around the world so patients can enjoy them.

The magazine through its colourful art, stories, and poems is meant to inspire creativity in kids while they are in the hospital.

"For me, kindness and love have been a guiding force to speak what comes to heart and incite positive change," Sridevi said.

