Indian American Khanna to succeed Krishnamoorthi as top Democrat on China panel

Washington, Jan 5 House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Monday announced that Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna will take over as Ranking Member of the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, while commending outgoing panel leader Raja Krishnamoorthi for his leadership over the past three years.

In a statement, Jeffries praised Krishnamoorthi’s tenure, saying he had led the committee “with grace and resolve” during a period of heightened scrutiny of U.S.-China relations.

He said that throughout his time as Ranking Member, Krishnamoorthi “worked diligently and in a bipartisan way to strengthen our global competitiveness and to advance American economic and national security interests.”

“Our nation is safer and more secure because of Raja’s commitment to public service,” Jeffries said, thanking him “on behalf of House Democrats” for his leadership and continued dedication to the work of the committee.

Krishnamoorthi had earlier announced his decision to step down from the post later this month, informing Jeffries of his intention to relinquish the role.

In his statement, he reflected on building the committee during its formative years and expressed pride in what he described as a credible, bipartisan body focused on strengthening U.S. economic and national security while keeping American competitiveness at the centre of its mission.

Jeffries said Khanna will assume the role of Ranking Member for the remainder of the Congress.

“I am grateful to Congressman Ro Khanna for his willingness to take on the role of leading House Democrats on the Select Committee as Ranking Member for the duration of the Congress,” he said.

Praising Khanna’s record, Jeffries said that “through his work on the Committee and across the Congress, Rep. Khanna has proven to be a fighter for our nation and the health, safety and well-being of the American people.”

He added that House Democrats thank Khanna for his “continued determination, strong sense of purpose and commitment to the work needed to safeguard our economy, defend our national security and protect human rights around the world.”

The leadership transition comes as the committee continues to focus on issues tied to U.S. competitiveness and security in the context of China’s global role.

During Krishnamoorthi’s tenure, the panel emphasised bipartisan cooperation, with members working across party lines on matters affecting economic resilience, innovation, and national security.

In his farewell remarks, Krishnamoorthi described the challenge posed by China as “among the defining tests of our time,” saying it spans economic, technological, and military domains and defies easy answers.

He said meeting that challenge requires “nuance and seriousness,” along with practical and enforceable policy solutions and a resolve to strengthen American competitiveness “without succumbing to fear or prejudice.”

Krishnamoorthi also voiced confidence in the committee’s future leadership, saying he was confident Jeffries would make “an excellent decision” in appointing his successor and adding that he looked forward to continuing to work closely with the committee’s Democratic leadership.

The House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party was established to examine long-term strategic challenges posed by China and to recommend policy responses aimed at strengthening U.S. economic competitiveness and national security.

Since its creation, the panel has played a prominent role in shaping congressional debate on U.S.-China policy, with an emphasis on bipartisan engagement and sustained oversight.

