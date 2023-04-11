Indian-American named to Maryland Public Service Commission

New York, April 11 Maryland Governor Wes Moore has announced that Indian-American delegate Kumar Barve will be appointed to the US state's Public Service Commission after the 2023 legislative session.

Barve is the first Indian-American elected to a state legislature in the US.

He has been a member of the House of Delegates since January 1991.

"I am proud to announce the selection of Delegate Kumar Barve to serve on the Public Service Commission. He is a veteran of the Maryland House of Delegates and his leadership within the Environment and Transportation Committee makes him the ideal candidate for this role," Moore said in a statement.

The Governor added that he is confident in Barve's ability to bolster his administration's commitment to environmental stewardship while ensuring rate payers are protected.

The Public Service Commission regulates public utilities and certain passenger transportation companies doing business in Maryland.

The Commission's jurisdiction extends to taxicabs operating in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Cumberland and Hagerstown.

While representing District 17 in Montgomery County, Barve served as Chair of the Environment and Transportation Committee since 2015.

He also served as Democratic House Majority Leader from 2003-2015.

His various policy accomplishments include economic development, environmental regulation, energy generation, energy conservation, greenhouse gas reduction and tax policy.

He sponsored several climate change laws, led Maryland's effort to promote high tech job creation, and was a central player in closing corporate tax loopholes and in transforming Maryland's tax code to be more progressive.

Having more than 40 years of experience as an accountant, Barve has been the Chief Financial Officer of the Environmental Management Services, Inc since 1993.

He was the Financial Manager of UNISYS Corporation from 1987 to 1990; and from 1981-1987, he was the Economic/Proposal Manager of the Space Communications Corporation.

Barve has a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Georgetown University.

In 2017, he was awarded the League of Conservation Voters Legislator of the Year.

He also received India Abroad Lifetime Service Award in 2013, followed by Tech Council of Maryland Technology Advocate of the Year in 2008 and 2006.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor