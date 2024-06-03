Indian-American physician awarded AIA excellence award

By Reena Bhardwaj

New York [US], June 3 : Indian-American Dr Rekha Bhandari, a New York-based popular general physician is amongst five people of Indian origin awarded the Association of Indians in America (AIA) award.

The New York chapter of the AIA is one of the oldest national associations of people of Indian origin in the US. The organization awarded Dr Bhandari with the "Excellence in Healthcare Administration" award.

"AIA is one of the oldest organizations representing the India. American community, many of the recipients in the past have been noble laureate's and it's my absolute honor and with humility I accept this award," Dr Bhandari told ANI.

The celebrated event brought together people from across the New York tri-state area, upstate New York and neighbouring states. The special guest of honour for the award ceremony was Senate Major Leader Chuck Schumer

Dr Rekha Bhandari is the Chief Medical Officer of MedElite Group, Healthcare Innovator and Founder of 'Infinite Medical Group' and 'ReNew Wound Care.'

She is also the recipient of the prestigious 2016 Ellis Island Medal of Honor, awarded by the National Ethnic Coalition of Organizations (NECO), The Ellis Island Medal of Honor was established at the time of NECO's inception in 1986.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor