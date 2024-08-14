Indian Army's K-9 squad participate in 10th edition of India-Sri Lanka joint military exercise

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 14 : The Indian Army's K-9 squad is participating in the 10th edition of India-Sri Lanka joint military exercise 'Mitra Shakti'.

The 10th edition of the India-Sri Lanka Joint Military Exercise Mitra Shakti began on August 12 at the Army Training School, Maduru Oya, Sri Lanka. The Exercise will conclude on August 25.

Indian contingent comprising 106 personnel is being represented by a Battalion of Rajputana Rifles along with personnel from other arms and services. The Sri Lankan contingent is being represented by personnel from the Gajaba Regiment of the Sri Lankan Army.

Mitra Shakti is an annual training event conducted alternatively in India and Sri Lanka. The last edition was conducted in Pune in Nov 2023.

As per the Ministry of Defence, the exercise aims to enhance the joint military capability of both sides to undertake counter-insurgency operations in a sub-conventional scenario under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate. The exercise will focus on operations in the semi-urban environment.

Tactical drills to be rehearsed during the exercise include response to terrorist action, the establishment of a joint command post, the establishment of an intelligence and surveillance centre, securing of a helipad/landing site, small team insertion and extraction, special heliborne operations, cordon and search operations besides deployment of drones and counter-drone systems, among others, as per the Ministry of Defence.

Exercise Mitra Shakti will enable both sides to share best practices in Tactics, Techniques and Procedures for conducting joint operations. It will facilitate the development of inter-operability, bonhomie and camaraderie between the two armies. The Joint Exercise will also enhance defence cooperation, further augmenting bilateral relations between the two friendly nations, as per the Ministry of Defence.

