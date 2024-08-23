Indian bus plunges into Nepal river: Injured pasengers to be airlifted by Army chopper to Kathmandu hospital

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 23 : An MI-17 helicopter of the Nepal Army carrying a medical team has flown to the accident site in Tanahun district to assist in the search and rescue operations in the mishap involving an Indian passenger bus that plunged into a river in Nepal on Friday.

The Nepal Army helicopter took off for the accident site from the helipad in Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, the Communications Department of Nepal Army said.

Earlier in the day, a Nepal police official said that the passenger bus with an Uttar Pradesh number plate that plunged into a river in Nepal's Tanahun district on Friday had originated from Gorakhpur and was carrying tourists from India.

As per the Nepal Army Spokesperson, Gaurab Kumar KC, the helicopter has landed near the crash site. "Those with serious injuries will be flown back to Kathmandu in the same helicopter to Kathmandu for further treatment," the spokesperson confirmed toover phone.

"They said that they're from Mumbai but had booked the vehicle from Kesharbani Travels for 8 days. The travel company also has contacted me and asked for the report. They are from various locations of India, some are from Maharastra, Pune, Panvel and were here in Nepal on a six-day visit. They stayed in Pokhara for two days and prior to that in Lumbini and were on their way to Kathmandu's Gaushala. Rooms were booked in Narayana Hotel for their stay," Arjun Khanal, the owner of the hotel where the Indian tourists had stayed for two nights told ANI.

Fourteen bodies were retrieved from the accident site, the Kumar Neupane, the spokesperson for Nepal's Armed Police Force said earlier today.

Rupandehi District Police Office Spokesperson DSP Manohar Bhatta toldover phone that the bus entered Nepal from Belahiya check-point in Rupandehi on August 20 with an 8-day permit.

The bus belonged to Kesharbani Travels and bore the license plate number UP 53 FT 7623, the official said. Search and rescue operations have been initiated by the Nepal Army at the site of the incident.

Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh said that officials have been instructed to provide all possible help to the victims.

In a post on X, he said, "Received the sad news of the accident of a private bus from Gorakhpur while going from Pokhara to Kathmandu in Nepal. I pray to God for the peace of the souls of those who died in the accident and speedy recovery of the injured. The concerned officials have been instructed to provide all possible help to the victims."

नेपाल के पोखरा से काठमांडू जाते समय गोरखपुर के प्राइवेट बस की दुर्घटना का दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। ईश्वर से दुर्घटना में मृतकों की आत्मा की शांति एवं घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करता हूं। संबंधित अधिकारियों को पीड़ितों को हर संभव मदद करने के निर्देश दे दिए गए हैं।— Dayashankar Singh (Modi Ka Parivar) (@dayashankar4bjp) August 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner said, "Regarding the Nepal incident We are establishing contact to find out if any person from Uttar Pradesh was on the bus."Sub-Divisonal Magistrate Maharajganj is being sent to Nepal and the Additional District Magistrate of Maharajganj will coordinate, the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor