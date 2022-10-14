Indian business has big role to play in Sri Lanka's clean tech: Solheim

BY VISHAL GULATI

New Delhi, Oct 14 India has already extended critical help to debit-ridden Sri Lanka as an expression of support to brotherly people. The economic situation in the island nation is still very dire, but the wheels have started rolling again. In the future, Indian companies have a major role to play investing in renewables with Adani already announcing important wind energy investments.

These were the assertions of Erik Solheim, who has been appointed President Ranil Wickremesinghe's International Climate Adviser along with former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed.

In an exclusive virtual interview, Solheim told on Friday that India has already extended critical help to Sri Lanka as an expression of support to brotherly people.

"The economic situation is still very dire in Sri Lanka, but the wheels have started rolling again, not least thanks to the Indian support. In the future Indian companies have a major role to play investing in solar, wind, electric transport and a lot more. Adani has already announced important wind energy investments," he said.

On August 16, Sri Lanka's Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera announced to grant provisional approval to Adani Green Energy for an investment of over $500 million in two wind projects in the island nation.

Solheim, who described his meeting with Wickremesinghe on October 12 as "good", said the President has a great vision for green economic recovery and for Sri Lankan climate leadership.

"It is hard to think of any politician with a better grasp of economic realities than President Wickremesinghe," remarked Solheim, who worked as the UN Environment Program

