Indian, Chinese troops exchange greetings, sweets on New Year 2022

On the occasion of New Year 2022, the Indian Army and People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China exchanged greetings and sweets along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Saturday.

These locations include Hot Springs, Demchok, Nathula, and Kongra La.

Over the years, India has continuously endeavoured to sweeten and strengthen its bilateral relations with China through goodwill gestures like this one across the spectrum to ensure peace and tranquillity in the region.

Both India and China troops have also exchanged the good gesture at Chushul Moldo Meeting Point, Bum La, KK Pass, DBO, bottleneck, Konkala, Kongrala, and Wacha Damai.

Meanwhile, Indian and Pakistani Army officials also exchanged sweets and greetings at four locations on the occasion of the New Year.

These locations are Mendhar Hot Springs Crossing point, Poonch Rawlakot crossing point, Chakoti Uri Crossing point, and Chilliana Tithwal Crossing point along the Line of Control (LoC), officials said.

