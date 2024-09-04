Indian Coast Guard vessel Sujay makes port call at South Korea, to participate in joint exercises

Incheon [South Korea], September 4 : The Indian Coast Guard's Offshore Patrol Vessel, Sujay made a port call at Incheon, South Korea on Wednesday, as part of its ongoing overseas deployment to East Asia.

"@IndiaCoastGuard's Offshore Patrol Vessel Sujay made a port call at #Incheon, #SouthKorea, on 04 Sep 24. The four-day visit includes joint exercises, professional interactions, and an Environment Protection Walkathon. This deployment strengthens ties with #Korea Coast Guard and supports India's maritime vision of "SAGAR" and Indo-Pacific initiatives," the Indian Coast Guard stated in a post on X.

During the four-day visit, the crew of ICG Ship Sujay will engage in professional interactions focusing on Marine Pollution Response (MPR), Maritime Search and Rescue (M-SAR) and Maritime Law Enforcement, informed an official release.

Activities include professional interactions with Korea Coast Guard (KCG), cross deck training, joint yoga sessions, friendly sports events and Passage Exercise with the KCG.

The visit aims not only to strengthen ties between the ICG and their Korean counterparts but also to showcase India's shipbuilding capabilities, supporting the concept of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

The port visit of ICG ship is taking place during the conduct of 20th Head of Coast Guard Agency Meeting (HACGAM). This also highlights ICG resolve and shared concern towards addressing maritime contemporary challenges for common global good.

Additionally, the 10 National Cadet Corps (NCC) aboard ICG Ship Sujay will participate in an Environment Protection Walkathon towards sensitizing community on ill effects of marine plastic pollution in collaboration with local youth organizations, contributing to the government's initiative "Puneet Sagar Abhiyan" and enhancing international outreach.

The Indian Coast Guard signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korean Coast Guard on March 13, 2006, towards enhanced maritime cooperation and institutionalized its cooperative engagements.

"The overseas deployment is in line with the ICG commitment towards fostering bilateral relationships under the ambit of MoU and holds significance in reinforcing bilateral relationships with key maritime agencies, crucial for ensuring safety, security, and environmental sustainability of the seas in the region.

Notably, prior to this visit, ICG Ship Sujay had made port calls to Jakarta, Indonesia demonstrating a seamless continuation of diplomatic maritime engagements in the region.

"ICG Ship Sujay's deployment to East Asia reflects India's commitment to fostering warm relations with Indo Pacific countries, promoting friendly relations through maritime cooperation, aligned with India's maritime vision encapsulated in "SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region" and it's Indo Pacific Ocean Initiatives(IPOI)," the release further stated.

