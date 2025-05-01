Indian community in London protests against terrorism, expresses solidarity with India after Pahalgam attack

London [UK], May 1 : The Indian community in London gathered in large numbers to protest against Pakistan's acts of terrorism and to express solidarity with India following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Pahalgam.

Speaking to ANI, a member of Friends of India Society International, UK said, "We have gathered here outside the Indian Commission to support the Indian people and the Indian community because innocent people died."

He emphasised that the Indian diaspora worldwide stands united in this hour of grief.

"The state-sponsored terrorism coming from the next-door neighbour should be alienated and classified as international terrorism. The Pakistan government should realise that it cannot continue this. So now it is time that the world should know where the terrorists are hiding...We should declare Pakistan a state sponsor of terrorism. And secondly, the West should impose economic sanctions on Pakistan," he added.

The Indian community in the UK rallied to counter a protest held by pro-Khalistani and pro-Pakistani demonstrators outside the Indian High Commission in London.

They waved Indian flags and carried placards condemning terrorism and extremism, voicing strong support for national unity and India's fight against terror.

The diaspora raised slogans denouncing the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, and sent a clear message against divisive ideologies.

Condolences for the victims have poured in from across the globe, including world leaders and Indian communities abroad.

Following the attack, India has taken several measures against Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance and closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari.

India has also decided to curtail the strength of High Commissions.

Earlier, on April 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting.

The meeting took place days after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on April 23, following the terror attack in Pahalgam. Government sources said PM Modi affirmed that it is India's national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism.

The sources said PM Modi expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian Armed Forces. They stated that PM Modi said the Indian Armed Forces have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday, was attended by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.

