Indian community in Melbourne protest against Pakistan-backed terrorism

Melbourne [Australia], April 26 : In a display of outrage following the Pahalgam terror attack, thousands from the Indian community gathered at Melbourne's Federation Square on Saturday to protest against Pakistan-backed terrorism.

The demonstrators held placards and chanted slogans such as "Pakistan Stop Terrorism," "Pakistan Army Terrorist Army," and "Hindu Lives Matter."

Meanwhile, people also held protests near the Pakistan Embassy in Kathmandu over the Pahalgam terror attack.

Twenty-five Indian citizens and one Nepali national were killed in the terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam.

The members of the Indian community had also held a protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in London on Friday and condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Holding Indian flags, banners, and placards, the protesters expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives and demanded justice for the victims. They raised slogans against terrorism and criticised Pakistan for supporting and sheltering terror groups responsible for such attacks.

The Indian community demanded that the UK Government summon Pakistan's High Commissioner for an official explanation, Pakistan must publicly condemn the killings and commit to ending the sponsorship of terrorism, and Diplomatic pressure must be applied to bring the perpetrators and their funders to justice.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

Following the terror attack, the Indian government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. The Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960, following nine years of negotiations between India and Pakistan, with the assistance of the World Bank, which is also a signatory to the treaty.

