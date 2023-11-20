Indian Community members in US flock to waterfronts to celebrate Chhath

New York [US], November 20 : Hundreds of people of Indian origin from New Jersey and New York flocked to waterfronts in the United States as they celebrated the auspicious festival of Chhath on Sunday.

The festival was celebrated by members of the Indian community, who gathered on both Saturday and Sunday for the festivities.

Notably, they flocked to the waterfronts to celebrate Chhath Pooja at Papaianni Park, Edison, New Jersey.

Flower decorations were seen at the park, where women decked in Indian attire carried out the traditional rituals.

The Chhath Pooja is a festival dedicated to the sun that sees devotees worshipping and making offerings to the setting and rising sun. On Monday morning, the fasting devotees would make offerings to the rising sun and break the fast.

Meanwhile, the devotees in Kathmandu also thronged to nearby holy water bodies on Sunday evening, offering Arghya to Lord Sun as they prepared to stay awake for the whole night as the arduous fasting of Chhath entered the third day.

Devotees especially take the fast and worship the sun for the long lives and well-being of their family members, also praying for their expectations and attempts to come true.

