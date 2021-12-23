Indian companies looking towards Nepali market as economy recovers

Indian companies are looking towards the Nepali market to expand their business as the post-COVID scenario continues to improve the economic conditions and increase developmental activities in the Himalayan Nation.

The Enterprize India Exhibition which is being held at Bhrikutimandap Exhibition Hall, Kathmandu from December 21 has mainly focused on expanding the market and improving the bilateral relations between the two nations.

"The pandemic effect now seems to be settled in Nepal. I feel that business here is going as usual in comparison to post and pre-pandemic scenarios. Before the pandemic, the same kind of event was held in December 2019. Now I feel there is not much effect of pandemic," Zakir Ahmad Khan, Managing Director at Start exhibitions looking after the managerial aspects of the exhibition told ANI.

Indian Charges d'Affaires Namgya C. Khampa inaugurated the Exhibition and interacted with Indian and Nepali companies participating in it. She also encouraged the organizers to explore B2B partnerships with Nepali entrepreneurs in order to strengthen commercial linkages between the two countries.

Enterprise India 2022 is being organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) with the support of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. The exhibition is aimed at promoting Brand India and enhancing bilateral trade and investment by creating awareness of business opportunities available on both sides.

"Nepali market is always very good, very prominent time, very promising market and for Indian product this market is wonderful. There are challenges after pandemic but people across the globe are coming out learning from it, so Nepali market is quite well," Bipin Tripathi, one of the exhibitors told ANI.

The ongoing Exhibition therefore particularly aims at facilitating joint ventures, technology transfer, marketing arrangements as well as people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

More than 50 Indian companies representing multiple sectors and coming from various parts of India are exhibiting their products and services at Enterprise India Exhibition, which is also witnessing enthusiastic participation from Nepali businesses and traders.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor