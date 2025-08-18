Indian Consulate in New York marks Independence Day with grand India Day Parade

New York [US], August 18 : The Indian consulate in New York on Sunday (local time) celebrated India's 79th Independence Day by organising the annual India Day Parade.

The parade was attended by several dignitaries, including Congressperson Shri Thanedar, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and Member of Parliament Satnam Singh Sandhu.

In a post on X, the Consulate wrote, "Celebrating the 79th Independence Day at the India Day Parade in New York, the largest parade celebration outside India. We extend our sincere thanks to Congressman Shri Thanedar, Mayor Eric Adams, and Member of Parliament Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu, along with other dignitaries, for joining the celebrations. A special thanks to Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-NE for organizing the 43rd India Day Parade with such grandeur and enthusiasm."

"This year's float of the Consulate showcased the theme "Viksit Bharat 2047", reflecting India's vision of becoming a developed nation by its centenary of independence. The celebrations highlighted India's rapid strides in infrastructure, technology, and digital transformation, symbolizing the nation's journey towards prosperity, inclusivity, and sustainability. Viksit Bharat 2047 embodies the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians and our collective resolve to build a modern, self-reliant, and globally leading India," it added.

In Pennsylvania, Consul Mahesh Yadav joined the Independence Day celebrations, organised by the Indo-American Community of Scranton.

"Consul Mahesh Yadav joined the 79th Independence Day celebrations organized by the Indo-American Community of Scranton, Pennsylvania. The event was attended by State Senator Marty Flynn, Mr. Razin Karu, Executive Director at the Governor's Office, Dr. Vithalbhai Dhaduk, and other representatives of Scranton city. The India Day Parade, witnessed enthusiastic participation from the Indian-American community and friends of India, making it a vibrant and memorable celebration," the Consulate of New York posted on X.

In New Jersey, Consul Pragya Singh attended the flag hoisting ceremony and Independence Day celebrations organized by the Indo American Culture Society in Iselin.

In a post on X, the Consulate said, "Consul Pragya Singh attended the Flag Hoisting Ceremony and 79th Independence Day celebrations organized by the Indo American Culture Society in Iselin, New Jersey. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the community and was graced by the esteemed presence of Senator Owen Henry, Mayor John E. McCormac, Councilman Ajay Patil, and several other distinguished dignitaries."

