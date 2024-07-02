Indian Cricket Team and Media Stranded in Barbados After Curfew As Hurricane Beryl Makes Landfall on Caribbean Island; Airport Shuts Down

The latest videos circulating from Barbados are not that of the Indian cricket team's T20 World Cup victory celebrations, but of huge hurricane Beryl that has landed the Caribbean Island, leading to a shut down of the airport and resultant delay in return home of Indian media and new T20 world champions.

News agency ANI informed that electricity and water supply were also affected in Barbados due to the hurricane. A video on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) shows a downpour in the city accompanied by a strong wind, leading to flight cancellations and a complete shutdown.

Electricity and Water Supply Affected in Barbados

#WATCH | Barbados: Electricity and water supply affected as hurricane hits the country with strong winds and rain.



Team India and media from India stuck in Barbados as all flights cancelled because of the curfew. pic.twitter.com/NswPxkaWig — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

Indian Cricket Team Stuck in Barbados

The Hurricane effect has started in Barbados where team India is staying inside a five star hotel. No chance of departure today as well. pic.twitter.com/yeCgj2UV6o — Vimal कुमार (@Vimalwa) July 1, 2024

"The Hurricane effect has started in Barbados, where Team India is staying inside a five-star hotel. There is no chance of departure today as well," reads the caption of the social media post.

India defeated South Africa in a pulsating final of the T20 World Cup by seven runs on June 29 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados to become the world champions in the shortest format after a gap of 17 years.