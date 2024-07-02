India’s World Cup Champions Stranded in Barbados Due to Hurricane Beryl; BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Responds

Team India faced delays in departing from Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl's intensification and its path towards the southeastern Caribbean. Following their victory over South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup final on Saturday, the team found themselves stranded as the hurricane posed a threat to the region.

The BCCI was hoping to arrange a chartered flight to bring India's World Cup heroes back home. BCCI secretary Jay Shah is also with the World Cup-winning side in the Caribbean. "Like you people, we are also stuck here. First, we need to see how to get the players and everyone out of here safely, and then we will think about the felicitation upon arrival in India," the BCCI secretary told PTI.

Hurricane Beryl, the first of the 2024 Atlantic season, made landfall on the Caribbean island of Carriacou. Warnings were issued for Barbados, Grenada, Tobago, and St. Vincent as the storm intensified to Category 4, with winds reaching 130 miles (209 kilometers) per hour. The impact included flight cancellations in Barbados, where India celebrated their second T20 World Cup victory just last week.

In their advisory, forecasters Larry Kelly and John Cangialosi from the center said the gravity of the situation, describing it as "extremely dangerous and life-threatening." They urged immediate action to safeguard lives: "Take action now to protect your life!"

