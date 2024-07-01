Hurricane Beryl Makes Landfall as a Powerful Category 4 Storm on Caribbean Island of Carriacou

Hurricane Beryl, the first major storm of the 2024 Atlantic season, slammed into Carriacou, part of Grenada, on Monday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). "The eye of #Beryl has made landfall on Carriacou Island," the NHC reported, warning of "life-threatening conditions" and rapid intensification of winds within the eyewall.

1110 AM AST Jul 1: The eye of #Beryl has made landfall on Carriacou Island at 1110 AM AST. Data from @53rdWRS indicate that Beryl's maximum sustained winds have increased to 150 mph. Visit https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/fMHoZOxWBu — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 1, 2024

Meanwhile, Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, remained stranded in Barbados as Hurricane Beryl approached. The storm's intensification prompted further delays in their departure from Barbados. Just days earlier, India had secured the ICC T20 World Cup title, but their return plans have been hampered by the hurricane's impact across the southeastern Caribbean.

Warnings for Hurricane Beryl were issued for Barbados, Grenada, Tobago, and St. Vincent, with flight cancellations reported in Barbados. The storm regained Category 4 strength with top winds reaching 130 miles per hour (209 kilometers per hour), creating what forecasters Larry Kelly and John Cangialosi described as an "extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation."

"This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Take action now to protect your life!," the NHC emphasized in their advisory, as quoted by news agency AFP. Alex DaSilva, lead hurricane forecaster at AccuWeather Inc, noted that this was unprecedented, marking the first Category 4 hurricane ever recorded in the region.

Efforts by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to arrange a chartered flight for the team's return were thwarted by airport closures. BCCI secretary Jay Shah, accompanying the team, expressed concerns over the safe evacuation of players and officials before planning their homecoming celebrations in India.

India's cricket squad and accompanying officials were initially scheduled to depart via charter on Monday, but logistical challenges in the hurricane-affected area have delayed their return. The BCCI is also working on arrangements to evacuate Indian media personnel stranded in the region.

