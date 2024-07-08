Indian diaspora in Austria happy at PM Narendra Modi's upcoming visit

Vienna [Austria], July 8 : The Indian diaspora has expressed happiness at the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Austria and said that it's a matter of pride that an Indian Prime Minister is visiting the country after 40 years.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Russia from Monday, reached a hotel in Moscow. Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who received PM Modi at the airport, accompanied him to the hotel, where members of the Indian diaspora had gathered to welcome him.

After Russia, PM Modi will leave for Austria in what is the first visit to the nation by an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years.

Speaking with ANI, Samir, hailing from Maharashtra said, "It is great that PM Narendra Modi is coming here. As far as I know, it has been 40 years since an Indian PM visited this country. And I think this would be a good initiative for the cultural and economic ties between both nations. I am looking forward to seeing him here."

Gaurav from Punjab, who has been residing in Vienna for 12 years said, "PM Modi is coming here and I am really happy. My eyes are yearning to see him. After 40 years, an Indian PM is coming to Austria. It feels good and tomorrow, we will be more excited about seeing him."

Amarjeet from Chandigarh said that it is a big thing that an Indian PM is coming to this place after 40 years. "I have been here for the last 23 years. It's a good feeling. The Indian population, which is around 30,000 to 35,000 is feeling good. Those people who would be able to see PM Modi will be lucky," he said.

Vikramjeet Singh from Punjab, who has been living in Vienna for 12 years said that PM's visit will help in boosting tourism sector in Austria, "It is a very good thing that PM Modi is coming here. An Indian PM is coming here after 40 years. It is a matter of happiness for Austria. His visit will also result in an increase in tourism in Austria and this will be very helpful," Singh said.

Meanwhile, speaking about the Austria visit, PM Modi said "In Austria, I will have the opportunity to meet President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Austria is our steadfast and reliable partner and we share the ideals of democracy and pluralism."

"This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister in over 40 years. I look forward to my discussions to take our partnership to even greater heights in new and emerging areas of innovation, technology and sustainable development among others. Together with the Austrian Chancellor, I look forward to exchanging views with business leaders from both sides to explore mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities. I will also be interacting with the Indian community in Austria which is well-regarded for its professionalism and conduct," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor