Indian Diaspora in Sydney plans huge reception for PM Modi ahead of Quad Summit

Canberra [Australia], May 4 : Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation is set to host a grand community reception in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the QUAD Leaders' Summit slated to take place in Sydney this month.

PM Modi will attend the event in Sydney on May 23, a day ahead of the Quad Leaders' Summit scheduled on May 24.

"The event, which will be held on May 23, aims to provide the large and growing Indian diaspora of Australia with an opportunity to listen to our beloved leader, the Prime Minister of India," the Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation (IADF) said.

The IADF has already seen an overwhelming response to the event, including registration by more than 20,000 members who want to be present at the event.

More than 300 diaspora orgzations from various social, cultural, linguistic, business, professional, and religious backgrounds have registered to become welcome partners for the reception.

"We have seen grand events take place whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels overseas and the Indian diaspora is excited to have him in their midst. This event in Sydney is expected to be no different as there is a huge excitement among the locals to welcome the most popular leader worldwide," Vijay Chauthaiwale who heads the BJP Foreign Affairs Department told .

Cultural programmes, singing and dances are being planned for the grand reception for the Prime Minister during the function to showcase the rich cultural heritage of India and how it's thriving under the Indians settled in these countries.

However, the most awaited part of the evening remains PM Modi's address for those gathered there.

Ahead of going to Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Japan and Papua New Guinea to attend the G7 summit and Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit respectively.

Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation is a non-profit orgzation that aims to promote and celebrate the diverse Indian culture in Australia. it provides a platform for the Indian diaspora in Australia to come together, network, and promote cultural and community events.

