Indian diaspora organises "Epic Hanuman Chalisa Chanting" event in Trinidad and Tobago

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], April 29 : The members of the Indian diaspora organised the "Epic Hanuman Chalisa Chanting" event in Trinidad and Tobago under the patronage of the Indian High Commission located in the Caribbean nation and in association with Rajasthani Association of North America (RANA) New York.

In the event which was organised at the National Council for Indian Culture (NCIC) campus, Indian High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Pradeep Rajpurohit presided over the event as a chief guest and saw the participation of about 15000 devotees.

Almost 11000 Raksha Sutras were brought from Ram Lalla Temple, Ayodhya to distribute to the devotees which were distributed by High Commissioner Pradeep Rajpurohit.

The High Commissioner appreciated the efforts of the founder of Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir US, Prem Bhandari who helped organize to bring together the diaspora members . Many senior ministers and the leader of the opposition along with a number of dignitaries attended the event.

