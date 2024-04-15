Indian diaspora organises "Modi ka Parivar" March at Times Square, Hollywood, Detroit and Chicago

New York [US], April 15 : Hundreds of members of the Indian diaspora and volunteers of the Overseas Friends of the BJP (OFBJP)-USA orchestrated a vibrant "Modi Ka Parivar" march across the United States, including at Times Square, Los Angeles, Detroit and Chicago.

OFBJP volunteers, led by Adapa Prasad, President of OFBJP-USA gathered at the iconic Times Square in New York City on Sunday. On this bright sunny day, hundreds of supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi gathered here to demonstrate their solidarity, affirming their relationship with the Modi Parivar and sending a resounding message to India that the Modi Parivar spans across the globe.

The atmosphere was charged with enthusiastic supporters, waving flags, banners, and placards adorned with messages of support for PM Modi.

The President of OFBJP-USA praised the efforts of OFBJP volunteers, emphasising the importance of standing together in support of Prime Minister Modi's vision for a prosperous and inclusive India.

Prominent volunteer Krishna Reddy expressed delight and satisfaction at the overwhelming turnout, saying, "It's heartening to witness so many people coming together to support our beloved Prime Minister."

"This gathering truly demonstrates the strength and unity of the Modi Parivar," Vasudev Patel, General Secretary of OFBJP-USA, thanked community leaders and volunteers for expressing solidarity.

Community leader Ganesh Ramakrishnan noted the exciting level of support from the NRI community. Another prominent leader, Charan Singh, described PM Modi as a saviour for the world, tirelessly working for the betterment of people in India and around the globe.

The event drew participation from the Indian diaspora spanning New Jersey, all boroughs of New York, and Connecticut. Prominent community leaders, volunteers and many others joined, underscoring the widespread support and solidarity within the Modi Parivar.

Meanwhile, OFBJP volunteers held a spirited 'Modi Ka Parivar' march on Saturday at Riverfront in downtown Detroit, Michigan. Supporters of the BJP and Prime Minister Modi gathered to express their solidarity and pledge that they are part of the Modi Parivar.

The atmosphere was electric as supporters waved the USA, India flags, banners, and placards adorned with messages of "MODI KA PARIVAR" in support of PM Modi. The march was not only a display of solidarity but also a celebration of unity and shared values among the Modi Parivar.

NRI supporters of PM also raised the slogans "We are "Modi Ka Parivar", "Abki Bar 400 Par", "Tisri Bar Modi Sarkar", "Phir Ek Bar Modi Sarkar", and "Hum Hai Modi Ka Parivar."

Prasad commended the efforts of Michigan OFBJP volunteers and emphasised the importance of standing together in support of Prime Minister Modi's vision for a prosperous and inclusive India and a stronger India-US bilateral partnership.

Over 100 Indian diaspora volunteers gathered on iconic and famous Hollywood Blvd, and made Hollywood Star on the Blvd.

They all marched on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sunday.

Over 100 Indian Americans in Chicago also gathered at the famous and iconic Vivekanada Place and organised Modi ka Parivar March.

Dressed in saffron-coloured shirts and displaying play cards with slogans like "Abki bar 400 paar", "Modi ki Guarantee" men and women marched down the path to express their support to BJP and Indian voters urging them to vote for PM Modi and the BJP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor