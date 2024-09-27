Indian diaspora to play crucial role in upcoming US presidential elections

By Suchitra Mukherjee

New York [US], September 27 : The Indian diaspora is expected to play a significant role in the upcoming US presidential elections. With approximately 5 million people of Indian descent living in the US, they have the potential to swing votes in key battleground states.

"The Indian diaspora is a growing and influential community in the US, and while their overall share of the electorate is still relatively small, they are becoming a significant voting bloc, especially in key swing states like Texas, Georgia, and Pennsylvania," told Avinash Gupta, President of the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) to ANI.

Speaking on the significance of Indian voters, Gupta said that their voting preferences can make a difference in closely contested elections set to be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, the 60th quadrennial US presidential election.

Gupta said that the Indian diaspora community is grappling with several key issues, particularly those related to immigration policies.

"Some of the key issues for the Indian diaspora are immigration policies. Given that many are immigrants or have close ties to immigration, policies related to family reunification, green card backlogs, and H1-B visa reforms are often of primary concern. Also, we don't support illegal immigration, which is happening under current administration from both southern and northern borders. It puts a lot of economic burden and increases crime rates as they are not vetted and we don't know who is coming in. They may be from prisons or mental asylums," Gupta said.

He further added, "Healthcare, as many Indian Americans are professionals in healthcare, affordable healthcare and better working conditions for medical professionals are key issues. Being a doctor myself, I have seen our reimbursement go down and the overhead to run our practices have significantly gone up. Republicans are also for lower taxes. Whereas Democrats tax the rich and spend on the poor."

Speaking on economic issues, Gupta said, "Policies that support economic growth, small business ownership, and entrepreneurship resonate well with the diaspora, many of whom are business owners. Wars in Middle East and Europe have significantly caused inflation, and middle-class people are having a hard time making ends meet, whether it is groceries, gas or essential goods like medical care."

Gupta further asserted that US-India relations and strong diplomatic and trade relations between the US and India are important for both personal and professional reasons.

"Indian Americans tend to have diverse views on issues like racial justice, religious freedoms, and LGBTQ+ rights, with younger generations leaning more liberal and older generations being somewhat more conservative. Our generation in particular stresses family values and likes Republicans for that reason," Gupta said.

Both major parties Republicans and Democrats, are actively courting the Indian-American vote, recognising the community's growing influence in US politics. The community's influence extends beyond mere numbers, as they are also significant financial contributors to both major parties.

Florida, Georgia, Arizona, Virginia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania have sizable Indian-American populations, making them crucial in determining the outcome of the presidential election. The community's influence is also evident in the increasing number of Indian-American leaders in Congress and state governorships.

Gupta said that the Indian diaspora tends to lean towards Democrats in recent elections. In 2020, about 74 per cent of Indian Americans voted for US President Joe Biden, partly because of their disapproval of Republican nominee Donald Trump's stance on immigration and perceived indifference to racial equality issues.

Regarding diaspora views on Democrat nominee, Kamala Harris, Gupta said, "As the first person of Indian descent to serve as US Vice President, Kamala Harris holds a special appeal for many in the Indian American community. Her presence on the Democratic ticket symbolises representation and recognition."

However, the FIA President said that Trump has supporters within the Indian American community, especially those who are more conservative or business-oriented. "His hardline stance on immigration and the perceived divisiveness of his rhetoric may alienate many. However, some Indian Americans appreciate his strong relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and his tough stance on China is viewed favourably by some. Trump may still attract a segment of the community for economic and foreign policy reasons," said Gupta.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rallied the Indian community in the US, highlighting the importance of democracy and the power of the diaspora recently.

The Indian diaspora in the US is torn between supporting Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential elections. According to Gupta, the community is divided, with some questioning Harris's effectiveness during her previous four years in power.

"Indian diaspora is divided between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. The question is, if she was in power for last four years, why did she not do any of the things she is promising to do? On the other hand, I personally feel, if Trump is elected, wars will end, no new wars will happen. Inflation will ease, job situation and economy will improve and borders will be secured," said Gupta.

Meanwhile, Jagdish Sewhani, President of the American India Public Affairs Committee toldthat Indian American community is strong and they are rising in political power here in the US.

"This election is a very close election and few thousand votes will decide who is going to be next president of the US. The battle ground states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Michigan have substantial Indian population, so there vote will be decisive and will be key factor in elections," Sewhani said.

Sewhani further asserted that the main issue for Indian Americans would be immigration. "The major issue for Indian American of course is immigration and they will support the party which is pro-immigration. Another major issue is the economy and bilateral relationship between two countries. Indian American diaspora has played very important role in this. US-India partnership is very consequential, not only for India and the US but for the whole world."

Speaking on the upcoming presidential elections, Sewhani said, "As for voting for Harris or Trump is concerned, I would say Indian American diaspora is divided. There was a time when majority of Indian Americans were voting for the Democratic Party... All I can say is it is the most tight and close election ever and Indian American voters will be key deciding factor in 2024 elections."

Alok Kumar, Indian American community leader, Chairman, Bihar Foundation USA (East Coast) toldthat Vice President Kamala Harris brings the potential to make history as the first female president, representing both the Black and Indian-American communities.

He said, "This is significant for Indian-Americans, as many may feel a personal connection to her heritage and the possibility of seeing someone with similar roots hold the highest office."

He added, "Trump's past alignment with PM Modi and his administration's strong stance towards US-India relations might also resonate with those who prioritise international diplomacy and cultural ties. This election indeed presents a challenge for Indian-Americans, as they balance their cultural identity, political values, and future aspirations for US-India relations."

