Indian diaspora's journey in Fiji "source of great inspiration" to world: President Droupadi Murmu

Suva [Fiji], August 6 : President Droupadi Murmu hailed the long-standing relationship between India and Fiji while terming the role of the Indian diaspora in the island nation as a "source of inspiration" for the entire world.

She was addressing the Indian community in Fiji during an event on Tuesday.

Addressing the event, President Murmu said, "It is always a special feeling to meet members of the Indian community and the Indian diaspora whenever I travel abroad. Fiji is a country with which we have a special and enduring bond dating back 145 years. So it is a great pleasure to meet all of you here."

She lauded the government of India's decision to launch Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards to further deepen the ties with Indian diaspora.

"Keeping in mind the interests of our diaspora, the Government of India has launched several initiatives including the Overseas Citizen of India Card or OCI Card, to further deepen ties with the Indian diaspora, and to meet their needs. For the younger generation of migrant families, we have the 'Know India Programme' to connect them with their Indian roots. I am very happy to know that a good number of Fijian youth have taken advantage of this programme."

She emphasized that India has played key leadership roles on the global stage as a capable and responsive India emerges.

"The historic success of our G-20 Presidency last year demonstrated what India's inclusive, decisive, ambitious, and action-oriented leadership can do for the world. As we did during our G-20 Presidency, we will continue to use every global platform to strongly voice the interests of the Global South and strive to build a fair, equitable, and secure world for future generations," Murmu said.

The President also thanked the Fiji government for recognizing the contribution by Girmits and their descendants and declaring 'Fiji Day' to recognise their contribution.

"I also thank the Government of Fiji for recognizing the contribution made by Girmits and their descendants in building modern Fiji during the recently held "Girmit Day" celebrations. In this regard, the special step taken by the present Fiji government in declaring "Girmit Day" as a National Holiday and making Hindi the official language in the Parliament are exemplary examples," she further said.

Highlighting the role of the Indian diaspora in foreign countries including Fiji, she called it a source of great inspiration for the world with a "wonderful legacy."

"While Indian diaspora has left its mark in almost every country, your extraordinary journey to Fiji in particular is a source of great inspiration to the world. The determination shown by the pioneer generations, their struggle and sacrifice amid many hardships, and their subsequent success, is a wonderful legacy. We remember all of you today, and your ancestors, and pay tribute to them," the President said.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu was conferred with 'The Order of Fiji', the country's highest civilian award by President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere of Fiji on Tuesday.

President, as a part of her visit to the South Pacific nation, also addressed the Fijian Parliament.

President Murmu embarked on Sunday on a three-day visit to Fiji at the invitation of Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere, President of Fiji. Following Fiji, she is scheduled to visit New Zealand and Timor-Leste.

The visit, which marks the first-ever visit by a Head of State from India to Fiji, will give further impetus to the historic ties between the two countries, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) earlier press release.

The visit reflects India's continued commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations with Fiji.

On the second leg of her visit, President Murmu will visit New Zealand from August 7-9 at the invitation of New Zealand's Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro, according to MEA press release.

