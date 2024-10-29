Indian Embassy holds Pravasi Parichay, a flagship diaspora event in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 29 : The 2024 edition of the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia's flagship diaspora engagement event, Pravasi Parichay, was inaugurated by the Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia Suhel Ajaz Khan at the Embassy Auditorium in Riyadh, an official release stated.

Pravasi Parichay, launched last year by the Embassy of India in partnership with Indian diaspora associations in Saudi Arabia and the Diaspora Engagement Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, has quickly become a significant cultural celebration. It was held from October 22-28. The first edition was held in October and November of 2023, as per the statement.

States' Days at Pravasi Parichay 2024! Participation from Kerala/Telangana/Andhra Pradesh/Karnataka/Tamil Nadu/Odisha/Gujarat/ Maharashtra/Punjab/Haryana/UP/Delhi/Rajasthan & UT of J&K. Each one showcasing unique culture, art & cuisine.@MEAIndia @VikramMisri @diaspora_india pic.twitter.com/38bHgZaQDJ — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 27, 2024

In the States days at Pravasi Parichay, which were held from October 24-26, 14 states participated and over 450 performers performed, the statement said.

Each state established a state pavilion depicting, art, culture and cuisines from each of the states. It was a carnival of culture and festivities for the Indian community, as per the statement.

Rajasthani team performed Lok Geet-Lilan Sangare, Padhro Mere Desh, Kali Nagan Banke Babli and Kalbelia dance.

Kerala team performed Opana, Mohiniattyam, Kuchipudi, Nandan dance and Kerala Nadanolsavam.

Other classical and semi-classical dances were also performed, alongwith a dance drama on Ramayan.

The Tamil Nadu team performed Parai, Oyliattam, Manguyil Dance, Bharatnatyam, Fusion dance, Live Veena, Flute and Silamban performances.

The Andhra Pradesh team performed Mahishasur Mardinii Dance Drama, Dhanshree Thillana, Kuchipudi, Dhimsa, Kollattam, and Buttabomma.

The Telangana team graced the stage with Marfa Dance, Lambada Tribal dance, Dholak Ke Geet, Rap songs and Dance Drama on Jodha Akbar.

The Delhi team performed a skit on the life of a soldier, while the Uttar Pradesh team performed Qawwali. The Jammu and Kashmir team performed the Rouf Folk Dance and other folk dance performances and the Haryana team performed folk dances from their states.

Karnataka team performed songs, Ganesh Pushpanjali Dance, Yakshgana Dance performance and other classical and semi-classical dances. They also performed a Mono act on the life of Queen Chinnamma.

Punjab team performed Bhangra and Giddha. While the Gujarat team performed Garba dance, Timli dance and folk songs. The Odisha team performed the Odissi dance, Sambalpuri Dance and Tribal Dance.

The team representing Maharashtra performed the Manglagaur dance, Lavni dance, Lezim dance, Navarup song performance, Ganesh Vandana, Gondal dance and songs.

