Indian Embassy in Cambodia repatriates Indians trapped in fraudulent job scams in nation

Phnom Penh [Cambodia], October 3 : Indian Embassy in Cambodia in a statement said that they, in collaboration with Cambodia's Ministry of Interior, successfully rescued and repatriated Indian nationals trapped in fraudulent job scams.

The embassy cautioned job seekers to beware of fake agents.

In a post on X, the embassy said, "Indian Embassy in Cambodia in collaboration with Cambodia's Ministry of Interior, has successfully rescued and repatriated Indian nationals trapped in fraudulent job scams! Caution: Job seekers, beware of fake agents! Need help? Contact +85592881676 or cons.phnompenh@mea.gov.in"

The Embassy of India in Cambodia, Phnom Pen has been actively engaged in rescuing and repatriation of Indian nationals trapped in fraudulent job offers obtained through fake agents, who lure them into cybercrime in scam compounds, the statement said.

On September 22, following specific leads by the Embassy, the Cambodian Police has rescued 67 such Indian nationals from Poipet. The Embassy, in close cooperation with the Cambodian police, is now facilitating the repatriation of these 67 Indian nationals in batches. A team of Embassy officials is currently overseeing the repatriation process and is present at the airport to see them off. 15 of our nationals have already left for India on September 30, and 24 more have left on October 1. Rest 28 will reach India in the course of next few days, it added.

The Embassy of India continues to monitor the situation closely and remains committed to help our nationals trapped in cyber crimes. Meanwhile, Indian nationals are advised to exercise extreme caution in taking up job opportunities in Cambodia and other Southeast Asian countries through suspicious agents and social media advertisements, the statement cautioned.

Indian nationals who are currently stuck in such activities and wishing to return to India may get in touch with the Indian Embassy through emergency contact number +85592881676 and emails: cons.phnompenh@mea.gov.in

visa.phnompenh@mea.gov.in; and Cambodian Hotline No. +85592686969.

Since January 2022 till to date, the Embassy of India in Phnom Penh has facilitated repatriation of over 1,000 Indian citizens, with nearly 770 in the first nine months of 2024. This was possible with the cooperation extended by the Cambodian authorities to the Embassy of India, the statement said.

