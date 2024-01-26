Indian Embassy in Japan celebrates Republic Day

Tokyo [Japan], January 26 : The Indian embassy in Japan celebrated the 75th Republic Day of India, and Indian envoy, Sibi George unfurled the national flag during the event.

The Indian envoy also read the address of President Droupadi Murmu to the Nation.

Taking to X, the Indian Embassy in Japan shared glimpses of the celebrations saying, "Glimpses of 75th Republic Day of India celebrations at @IndianEmbTokyo. Ambassador @AmbSibiGeorge unfurled the tricolour and read the address by Hon'ble Rashtrapati ji to the Nation."

On the occasion, many world leaders including US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Maldivian President Mohammed Muizzu, and Former Maldive President Ibrahim Solih extended Republic Day wishes to India.

Iran also extended Republic Day wishes and reaffirmed the agenda to strengthen India-Iran ties.

"The Islamic Republic of #Iran extends its sincere congratulations to the friendly nation and Government of the Republic of #India on Republic Day. The mutual agenda of the two nations is to strengthen all-out ties, including political and economic connectivity. #Iran_India," Iran Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

India is celebrating its Republic Day with an enthralling showcase of its military prowess and rich cultural heritage at the majestic 'Kartavya Path' in the national capital.

Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest.

For the first time ever, an all-women Tri-Service contingent is marching down the Kartavya Path. Women pilots will also enthral the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, representing Nari Shakti (women power).

Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', this year's parade will witness the participation of around 13,000 special guests - an initiative that will provide an opportunity to people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage Jan Bhagidari in this national festival.

Tableaux of 16 States and nine ministries will also take part.

The grand performance includes 30 folk dance styles uniquely prevalent in different states, as well as contemporary classical dance and Bollywood styles. The artists include tribal dancers, folk dancers, and classical dancers.

As per officials, over 8,000 security personnel have been deployed and security has been increased with the help of technology and human intelligence surveillance in Delhi.

