Indian Embassy in Kathmandu calls on diaspora to sign-up for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention of January

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 12 : The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has called on the diaspora to sign up for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention scheduled for January following the launch of the website for the 18th edition on Tuesday.

Addressing the event of witnessing the website launch of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention organized at the embassy, Ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Srivastava called on the Indian diaspora to sign up for the event.

"I remember that two years back around this time only we were preparing for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas- Bhopal and am happy that the active participation was witnessed from Nepal, a big delegation went there. The delegation not only toured Bhopal but also went to Indore, Mahakal Temple as well. This time also we expect that a large number of diasporas will register themselves through the website. The address has been posted on our social media handles and the website (of the embassy). Our effort would be to encourage a large number of participants to be sent and the Embassy will be in touch with all to support and address issues pertaining to it," Srivastava said.

On Tuesday evening, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi launched the website (pbdindia.gov.in) of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention jointly scheduled for January next year.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh also joined the launch ceremony.

"The launch of the PBD website marks the commencement of online registration for participation in the PBD Convention 2025. The website will also facilitate reservation of accommodation in Odisha and provide detailed information on PBD 2025," a statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs stated.

While launching the website, EAM remarked that the Government of India under the inspirational leadership of Prime Minister Modi has accorded the highest priority to the well-being of more than 35 million strong Indian Diaspora.

"Prime Minister Modi's regular interactions with the Diaspora during his official visits abroad and the unwavering support of the latter to India's growth story are testimony to the strong bonds shared between India and its global community. EAM expressed confidence that the Indian Diaspora will continue to play an important role in India's march towards a Viksit Bharat," the statement from MEA stated.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is a flagship event of the Government of India. It provides an important platform to engage and connect with the overseas Indian Diaspora. The 18th PBD Convention will be organized from 08-10 January 2025 at Bhubaneswar, Odisha, in collaboration with the State Government of Odisha.

The theme of the PBD Convention for 2025 is "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat". It will be inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per the release from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, a Youth edition of PBD will be held in partnership with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Also, the Indian President Droupadi Murmu will

confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards and preside over the Valedictory Session.

"The launch of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas website marks a significant step in strengthening the connection between India and our global diaspora keeping the community informed and engaged with India. We look towards your active participation in Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebration in January next year. I also take this opportunity to request the Indian diaspora to participate in the fifth edition of the Bharat ko Janiya Quiz which is being held online from November 11 to December 11

by clicking on the Embassy's social media post. Top 30 scorers of the quiz across the globe will be invited for two weeks Bharat ko Janiye Yatra," Basist Nandan, Second Secretary, Press, Information and Cultural wing at Indian Embassy in Kathmandu stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor