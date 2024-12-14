Indian Embassy in Myanmar announces release of 6 more Indian victims trapped in job scam in Myawaddy

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], December 14 : The Indian Embassy in Myanmar on Saturday announced the release of six Indian nationals trapped at job scam compounds in Myanmar's Myawaddy.

According to the Indian Embassy in Myanmar, the six victims reached the local police station in Myawaddy for deportation to India on Friday.

A total of 101 Indians have been repatriated to India since July 2024, the embassy said on X.

"6 more Indian nationals trapped at scam compounds in Myawaddy reached the local police station, for further deportation to India, yesterday. 101 Indians repatriated to India since July 2024. We reiterate our advice against job offers in the area without consulting Missions," the Indian Embassy in Myanmar said on X.

Earlier on August 27, 21 Indian victims were released from the Dongmei scam centre in Myawaddy.

The Indian Embassy in Myanmar stated that six others were released on August 20 and one person was released on August 12.

On August 2, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar stated that three Indian nationals were successfully rescued from a scam centre in Myanmar's Myawaddy with help from the centre as well as local assistance.

The Indian Embassy in Myanmar expressed gratitude to the Myanmar authorities and local support for their crucial role in the rescue operation.

According to a statement by the Embassy of India in Myanmar, the victims had fallen prey to an international crime syndicate operating in the Myawaddy region on the Myanmar-Thailand border.

The embassy reiterated its advisory against fake job rackets that lure Indian youth through social media and other unverified sources.

