Indian embassy intervenes for repatriation of Hyderabad man forced to join Russian Army

Hyderabad, Oct 17 The Indian embassy in Moscow has requested the Putin government to ensure an early discharge of Mohammed Ahmed of Hyderabad from the Russian Army and his safe repatriation to India.

The Indian embassy took up the issue after AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi took up the issue with the Foreign Secretary.

Ahmed, 37, a resident of Khairatabad here, was forced to join the Russian Army in the war against Ukraine after being duped by a job agent.

Ahmed's family approached the MP for help after he sent a video message from Russia.

Ahmed's wife, Afsha Begum, stated that he went to Russia for a job, but on reaching there, he was forcibly shifted to some remote area with the Army and sent to the border after giving weapons training.

The MP urged the Foreign Secretary to look into the matter sympathetically and issue orders to get Ahmed repatriated from Russia as soon as possible.

An official of the Indian embassy in Russia wrote to the Hyderabad MP that the embassy has shared details of Ahmed with the Russian authorities and requested for ensuring his early discharge from the Russian Army and safe repatriation to India.

"The Embassy has been following up on all cases of Indian nationals in the Russian Army on priority. The Embassy will keep the family informed on any further updates regarding Mr Mohammed Ahmed," wrote Tadu Mamu, Counsellor, Embassy of India, Moscow.

Ahmed, who earlier worked as a bouncer, left for Russia on April 25 after a Mumbai-based agent promised him a job in a construction company. He said in the video message sent to the family that he was not given any work for 25 days. He tried to do some other work at two places but was not paid the salary.

Ahmed blamed the agent for his plight and said he should not be spared. He said he was promised some work but was forcibly brought to the warfront.

Narrating his ordeal, Ahmed said that he is at a place near the border. "We were a group of 25 people. Seventeen of them have died, and they included an Indian," he said.

Ahmed said he and three other Indians had refused to fight, but they were threatened with guns. Two of the three men agreed to join the war. "I have plaster on my leg and I am unable to walk. I have been asked to join tomorrow. I can't do anything," said Ahmed in a voice choked with emotion.

Last year, a 30-year-old man from Hyderabad was killed after he was duped into joining Russia's war against Ukraine.

Mohammed Asfan's body was brought home in March 2024 following the intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Afsan, who was working in a readymade garment shop, was duped by a job agent based in Dubai.

He, along with two others, went to Moscow via Sharjah in November 2023 after they were promised jobs as helpers in the Russian army. They were promised Rs 30,000 per month initially. The agent had also told them that they would later get Rs 1.5 lakh.

Asfan's family grew suspicious after they were unable to contact Afsan. They lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad Police and later approached Asaduddin Owaisi, who took up the issue with the Ministry of External Affairs.

