Indian envoy calls all-party delegation's Qatar visit "successful", says "Qatar stands with us against terrorism"

Doha [Qatar], May 26 : India's Ambassador to Qatar, Vipul, has called the all-party delegation, led by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule's visit to Qatar "successful" and said that Qatar expressed support for India against terrorism.

Speaking to ANI, Vipul said that the delegation held a meeting with Shura Council's Deputy Speaker Hamda bint Al-Sulaiti and Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and conveyed India's stand after the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

He said that Qatar expressed support for India and affirmed its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

About the all-party delegation's meeting in Qatar, the Indian envoy said, "These meetings were really good. There was a meeting at the Shura Council yesterday. Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council, Dr Hamda bint Al-Sulaiti received our delegation and a few members of the The Shura Council were also present there. This morning, the delegation met Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Al-Khulaifi. After that, they met Minister of State for Interior, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Al Thani."

"In all these meetings, our delegation presented our stand after Pahalgam terror attack, our new policy against terrorism introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The delegation told them about Operation Sindoor. The stand from Qatar's side is that they stand in solidarity with India against terrorism. They condemned Pahalgam terror attack. Qatar said that they too have a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. So, overall, as per the strategic partnership we have, both sides had good conversations. They heard and understood our stand. Qatar made clear their unequivocal stand against terrorism and told us that they completely stand with India against terrorism."

Vipul said that the delegation's visit to Qatar was successful. In the evening, the delegation will meet the Indian community and later head to South Africa.

Terming MPs visit to Qatar a success, he said, ""This is very successful (a successful visit). It served its purpose because it was to tell our partner countries our stand, and we gave a message that the entire world has to come together against terrorism. That message was very well received by our Qatari friends. In addition to Ministers and government officials, the delegation also met with people from academia and businesspersons and conveyed our stance. The delegation will meet the Indian community in the evening. Overall, it has been a very successful visit. From here, they will move to South Africa."

The delegation, led by Surpiya Sule, includes Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP), Vikramjit Singh Sahney (AAP), Manish Tewari (Congress), Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP), Anand Sharma (Congress), V Muraleedharan (BJP) and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin. After concluding their visit to Qatar, the delegation will travel to South Africa, Egypt and Ethiopia.

This all-party delegation aims to project India's national consensus and firm stance on combating terrorism in all its forms. They will carry India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism to the global community during their outreach.

Operation Sindoor was launched early on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists.

India and Pakistan have agreed to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart.

