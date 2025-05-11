Indian envoy conveys condolences to Nepali victim's family of Pahalgam terror attack

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 11 : The Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, on Sunday met with the family of Sudip Neupane, a Nepali national who was among the 26 victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22

During the meeting, the Ambassador conveyed his sincere condolences to the family. He assured them of the Indian government's commitment to fighting terrorism and bringing the perpetrators of the attack to justice.

In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu wrote, "Ambassador @IndiaInNepal met the family of Late Sudip Neupane, a young Nepali national who was one of the 26 victims of the dastardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, India on 22 April 2025, and conveyed his sincere condolences."

"He assured them of the Government of India's steadfast commitment towards the fight against #Terrorism & to bring the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terrorist attack to justice. said India in Nepal," the post added.

On Saturday, India said that Pakistan has violated the understanding reached between the DGMOs of the two countries earlier in the day on stoppage of firing and military action, and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions.

Red streaks were seen and explosions heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones on Saturday. Loud explosions were heard in Srinagar.

A complete blackout has been enforced in Pathankot and Ferozepur in Punjab and Jaisalmer and Barmer in Rajasthan.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today and India takes "very serious note of these violations".

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.

Misri said India's Armed Forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The terror attack had killed 26 people. India had struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan sought to up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones.

