Indian envoy meets American leaders, discusses trade and energy cooperation

Washington, Aug 22 As part of his ongoing engagements with the American leaders, India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra met Republican Party Senator Bill Hagerty, briefing him on the continuation of bilateral dialogue aimed at ensuring fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade engagement. Both sides exchanged views on India’s energy security and the expanding hydrocarbons trade between India and the US.

“Had a useful discussion with Senator Bill Hagerty today. Grateful for his consistent and strong support to the India-US partnership. Briefed him on continuing bilateral discussions for fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade engagement. We also shared perspectives on India's energy security and the growing trade between India and the US in hydrocarbons," Kwatra posted on X early Friday, India time.

The Indian Ambassador also held a productive conversation with Democratic Party Congressman Greg Landsman, apprising him of recent developments in bilateral trade dialogue and energy security, as well as the deepening hydrocarbon partnership between India and the US.

On Thursday, Kwatra engaged in a meaningful discussion with US Representative Adam Smith, Ranking member of House Armed Services Democrats, sharing candid views on recent developments in India-US ties and New Delhi's views on advancing mutual cooperation in areas of trade, energy, and defence

“Had an engaging conversation with Representative Adam Smith, Ranking Member of House Armed Services Democrats.Shared candid views on recent developments in India-US relationship and India’s perspectives on advancing our mutual trade, energy, and defence cooperation. Grateful for his steadfast support for all aspects of India-US relations," he posted on X.

Furthermore, the Ambassador interacted with US Representative Josh Gottheimer, Ranking Member of the National Security Agency and Cyber Subcommittee at the House Intelligence Committee, sharing updates on the latest developments in bilateral energy cooperation, including two-way trade in oil and gas and balanced, fair, and mutually beneficial trade ties between India and the US.

Kwatra's meetings with the US representatives come at a critical juncture as US President Donald Trump earlier this month announced an additional 25 per cent tariff hike, citing India’s continued imports of Russian crude oil as the primary reason. This comes on top of a previous 25 per cent tariff that came into effect on July 20.

Responding sharply to the US move, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had called the decision "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable", stating that India’s energy needs and strategic autonomy must be respected.

