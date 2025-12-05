Indian envoy meets Canadian Minister; discusses security, law enforcement collaboration

Ottawa, Dec 5 Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh K. Patnaik, held discussions with Canadian Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree on strengthening security and law enforcement cooperation between the two countries.

Amid improving ties, the meeting marked another stride in deepening bilateral cooperation between India and Canada.

“Honoured to meet Minister Gary Anandasangaree. Discussed our shared priorities in enhancing security and law enforcement cooperation between India and Canada. We also explored new avenues for collaboration and ways to further strengthen our existing engagement mechanisms,” the Indian High Commission in Ottawa quoted Patnaik as saying.

Earlier on Wednesday, Patnaik visited the Legislative Assembly of the Canadian Province of British Columbia in a step to boost the bilateral partnership.

According to the Indian High Commission in Ottawa, he met several leaders of British Columbia during the visit, including Raj Chouhan, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Ravi Parmar, Minister of Forests and Sunita Dhir, Parliamentary Secretary.

Patnaik also held discussions with Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation and Jagrup Brar, Minister of State for Mining and Critical Minerals of British Columbia.

The talks centred on enhancing two-way investments in mining, critical minerals and the energy sector, as well as advancing cooperation in quantum technologies, life sciences and gold exports between India and Canada.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa said that Patnaik, along with his wife Poonam Patnaik, visited Treaty 7 land in Canada, marking the first-ever visit of an Indian High Commissioner to the region.

This historic visit on November 24 opened a new chapter in relationship-building between Indigenous Nations in Canada and India.

According to the Indian High Commission, the meeting explored shared histories, culture, and heritage, as well as opportunities for future collaboration between Indigenous peoples of Canada and communities across India.

“The High Commissioner conveyed the deep respect and affection that people in India have for Indigenous Nations. He recalled that the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, was deeply moved by the hospitality and cultural richness of Treaty 7 peoples during his meeting with Indigenous Chiefs in Kananaskis in June 2025,” the Indian High Commission stated.

