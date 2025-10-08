Indian envoy meets pharma enterprises in Uzbekistan, discusses joint ventures and growth prospects

Tashkent, Oct 8 India's Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Smita Pant met Indian pharma enterprises in Uzbekistan on Wednesday and discussed issues related to joint ventures, investments, growth prospects, registration and cooperation in traditional medicines.

"Ambassador Smita Pant met Indian pharma enterprises in Uzbekistan. She noted the positive role played by Indian pharma sector in the country. Issues relating to joint ventures, investments, growth prospects, registration and cooperation in traditional medicines were discussed," the Indian Embassy in Uzbekistan posted on X on Wednesday.

On October 6, Pant met Pharmaceutical Industry Agency of Uzbekistan's chairman Abdulla Azizov and discussed issues of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation in pharmaceuticals and traditional medicines.

"Boosting Health Partnerships between India and Uzbekistan. Ambassador Smita Pant met with Mr. Abdulla Azizov, Chairman of the Pharmaceutical Industry Agency of Uzbekistan. Discussed issues of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation in pharmaceuticals and traditional medicine," said the Indian Embassy.

On September 30, India and Uzbekistan held the 9th meeting of Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism in Tashkent and discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in counter-terrorism through information sharing, capacity building and sharing of best practices.

In August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin. Calling the partnership between India and Uzbekistan "dynamic", PM Modi noted that two nations continue to expand cooperation across various sectors.

"Met President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan. India and Uzbekistan are bound by a dynamic partnership that continues to expand across culture, economy and people-to-people ties", PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

Notably, India was one of the first countries to recognise the state sovereignty of Uzbekistan after the latter’s independence. The protocol on establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Uzbekistan was signed in Tashkent in 1992. India and Uzbekistan declared their Strategic Partnership in 2011. Several institutionalised dialogue mechanisms operate at political and official levels under this partnership to ensure regular interaction and follow-up on cooperation activities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor