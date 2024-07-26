Indian envoy Munu Mahawar pays courtesy call on Maldivian Parliament speaker

Male [Maldives], July 26 : Indian High Commissioner to Maldives, Munu Mahawar, paid a courtesy call on Speaker of Majlis (Maldivian Parliament) Abdul Raheem Abdulla on Thursday.

"The High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, H.E. Shri Munu Mahawar paid a courtesy call on Hon. Abdul Raheem Abdulla, Speaker of the People's Majlis," the People's Majlis said in a post on X.

Earlier in June, India's Ambassador to the Maldives, Munu Mahawar, reviewed the progress of social housing projects under India Exim Bank's Buyer's Credit scheme, in which 4000 flats are being built in Hulhumale's Phase II.

On June 10, Jaishankar called upon Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu. Jaishankar expressed hope that New Delhi and Male will work together.

Earlier in May, Indian High Commissioner to Maldives Munu Mahawar and Ahmed Naseer, Ambassador at Large, Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs, co-chaired the India Maldives Review meeting.

The two officials took stock of Indian grant-funded, high-impact community development projects in Maldives. According to the Indian High Commission in Maldives, India is supporting the implementation of 65 community development projects worth MVR 360 million in Maldives.

Notably, India-Maldives ties have taken a hit lately after President Mohamed Muizzu came to power in the island nation.

One of the core promises of Muizzu was the removal of Indian troops from the country.

Maldives Foreign Minister confirmed in May that 76 Indian military personnel in the island nation, were replaced by civilian personnel sent by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, which manufactured the helicopter donated by the Indian government.

Days after the withdrawal of Indian soldiers, Maldives Defence Minister Ghassan Maumoon also acknowledged that the country's defence forces are still not capable of operating the three aircraft donated by India, local media reported on Sunday.

