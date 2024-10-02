Indian envoy, Sri Lankan President discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties

Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 2 : India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, called on Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Thursday and shared progress in the upward trajectory of the ties between two nations.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen the "longstanding friendship" between two nations.

In a post on X, the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka stated, "HC @santjha called on President of Sri Lanka H.E. @anuradisanayake this afternoon. Shared progress in the upward trajectory of the India-Sri Lanka partnership and discussed ways to further strengthen the longstanding friendship."

During the meeting, Santosh Jha pledged India's support for Sri Lanka's digitalisation intiatives. He stressed strong bilateral ties and India's commitment to aiding Sri Lanka's development.

In his post the Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said, "This morning , I met with Santiosh Jha the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, at the Presidential Secretariat. During our conversation, he congratulated the new government and expressed India's readiness to support our development process in any way possible. He emphasized that India wishes to see Sri Lanka emerge as a peaceful and stable state in the region. Mr. Jha also reflected on the long-standing friendship and closeness between our two nations, highlighting the importance of maintaining a continuous and stable partnership as neighbouring states. Furthermore, he pointed out the significance of digitizing government systems to effectively combat corruption. He appreciated the anti-corruption program outlined in our policy statement, and he expressed India's willingness to assist Sri Lanka in implementing these digitization initiatives."

Earlier in the day, Indian envoy Santosh Jha called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and discussed accelerating progress in the bilateral ties. During the meeting, Jha expressed India's "consistent commitment" to the people of Sri Lanka.

In a post on X, the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka stated, "In a congratulatory call on Hon. PM @Dr_HariniA, HC @santjha extended his best wishes for her tenure. Underscored India's consistent commitment to the people of Sri Lanka. Exchanged views on accelerating progress in the multifaceted bilateral ties."

Earlier in September, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Vijitha Herath on his appointment as Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka. Jaishankar expressed his commitment to reinforcing India-Sri Lanka civilizational ties and strengthening the traditionally close bonds of friendship between the two countries.

In a post on X, he said, "Congratulate Vijitha Herath on his appointment as Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka. Committed to reinforcing our civilizational ties, strengthening our traditionally close bonds of friendship and expanding our multifaceted cooperation for the benefit of both our peoples."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor