Indian foreign policy: A friend to all

From Russia to the West, from landlocked European countries to the Horn of Africa, and from the Gulf region to island nations in Asia, India's pro-peace, pro-people policy is garnering praise and is proving to be productive and successful under the current geopolitical circumstances.

India has remained committed to placing the needs of its citizens above any type of allegiance to a specific nation or group, even in the face of mounting global pressure to choose sides.

India's purchase of Russian oil at competitive rates in the past few weeks, especially after global crude oil prices soared in the backdrop of disrupted supply chains, is a clear example of how India prioritises its people's needs above all else.

Due to such actions, energy prices in India have remained relatively steady despite the global economic crisis. India has continued to stress its stand of peace and dialogue to end hostilities that have divided the world.

In fact, India has not only maintained its relationships with both the West and Russia but these relationships have been consistently improving as well. Recent statements from both the U.S. and Russia are clear evidence of India's strong and secure relationships with the two countries.

"The partnership between India and US is simply one of the most consequential in the world. It is to address any global challenge that our people face - health security, climate change, food security and upholding free and open international order. Over the past years, we have made real progress in elevating that partnership bilaterally," Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State stated recently.

In a recent statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, "It has been underpinned by a close ally relationship of many decades. We've never had any difficult issues and supported each other and that's happening right now. I'm sure it'll happen in future".

While India has grown to be one of the major forces in world diplomacy and commerce, it has never sought to use its power to gain an unfair advantage. India has been cautious to follow local laws and avoid abusing its position even in the smallest of the countries where it has invested.

Apart from defending its sovereignty, India has never used any form of force to achieve its objectives and goals. India's centuries-old principle of ahimsa, or non-violence, continues to guide its foreign policy even today.

Smaller countries recently hailed India for its unwavering assistance even during their most trying times. Some have even said that it has been India's continuous support that has helped their people to survive during the Covid crisis.

At the United Nations, Mexico proposed to create a panel to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine and suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi be included in the panel.

Observers have noted that Prime Minister Modi's proposed inclusion was primarily motivated by India's long-standing approach of "people before power" and "dialogue and diplomacy."

India's primary objective is on improving its economy and standard of life of its own people, who comprise one-sixth of the global population. Trade agreements and health and climate issues have dominated nearly all of India's discussions with other countries and groupings.

And as India prepares to tackle the G20 Presidency later this year, observers predict that these topics will continue to be at the forefront of India's agenda. India's consistent diplomatic position has also motivated other countries to toe New Delhi's line and adopt similar approaches.

Respect for India around the world continues to grow as India maintains its policy of friendship to all, malice to none and support for humanity.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor