Indian High Commission inaugurates Jaipur Foot Camp in Fiji

In collaboration with the Fijian Ministry of Health and Medical Services and Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), Jaipur (Rajasthan), the High Commission of India in Suva has organized Jaipur Foot Camp for fitment of artificial limbs from November 1-December 17.

Taking to Twitter, the High Commission of India in Fiji tweeted, "Gifting Mobility & Transforming Lives. Hon. @FijiPM inaugurated #JaipurFootCamp in Fiji organized by @HCI_Suva with @MOHFiji & @jaipurfoot2. The Govt of India-funded camp will provide world-renowned Jaipur prosthetic limbs to 600+ amputees in Fiji from 01 Nov - 20 Dec 2022."

The Govt of India-funded camp will provide world-renowned Jaipur prosthetic limbs to 600+ amputees in Fiji from 01 Nov - 20 Dec 2022.

The artificial limbs will be fitted to over 600 amputees in Fiji at three locations, namely Suva, Nadi and Labasa, according to an official statement of the High Commission of India in Suva.

The camp is being organized at the request of the Government of the Republic of Fiji and the grant-in-aid project involving an expenditure of FJD670,000 /- has been fully funded by the Government of India as part of the "India for Humanity'' programme, the release said.

Notably, the programme was launched to commemorate the 150th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi 2018 by late External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Under this programme over 8,000 beneficiaries in 18 countries in Asia and Africa have already been rehabilitated, exemplifying India's belief in 'VasudhaivaKutumbakam' - the world is a family.

The camps aim to provide physical, economic and social rehabilitation of the differently-abled by helping them regain their mobility and dignity to become self-respecting and productive members of society, the official statement read.

The Jaipur Foot Camp was formally inaugurated on November 3 by the Prime Minister of Fiji, Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama. The event also marked the presence of the Minister for Health and Medical Services (MHMS), Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete, Permanent Secretary, MHMS, Dr James Fong, other Government officials, members of the Diplomatic Corps, Heads of Indian Public Service Undertakings, beneficiaries and their family members.

Prime Minister Bainimarama highlighted during his speech that the collaborative initiative aligns with the efforts of the Government of the Republic of Fiji for achieving the principles of Universal Health Coverage by proving rehabilitation services to vulnerable and marginalized members of society.

For these patients, life is about to change dramatically, he added thanking the Government of India and the Jaipur team for the professionally fitted prosthetics that will boost feelings of self-esteem, self-worth, and dignity; provide hope for a brighter future; counter feelings of depression and raise the standard of living for people living with a disability in Fiji.

India shares long-standing ties with Fiji built on mutual respect, trust, cooperation and very strong people-to-people relations.

The High Commissioner stated India's cooperation in the health sector remains a core part of the development partnership with Fiji. Even during the worst period of the pandemic, the level of cooperation in the health sector continued to grow whether in the form of the supply of 100,000 Covid vaccines, under the Vaccine Maitri Initiative, which played an effective role in the very successful launch of the National vaccination programme in Fiji or the supply of life-saving anti-retroviral drugs and the personal protective equipment despite huge domestic requirements in India, the press release said.

In his welcome remarks, Executive President, BMVSS, Jaipur, Ambassador Satish Mehta explained the advantages of Jaipur Foot technology, offered to train more Fijian technicians in Jaipur Foot technology and suggested that Fiji become a regional hub for Jaipur Foot limbs.

According to concerned health authorities in Fiji, the artificial limbs provided by Jaipur Foot/BMVSS are best suited to the needs of the amputees in Fiji and the Fijian Ministry of Health and Medical Services have ongoing cooperation with Jaipur Foot/BMVSS to meet the mobility requirements of amputees in Fiji.

Around 300 such amputees have been registered for fitment of limbs from the Central Division. The services for these amputees will be provided at Tamavua Towmey Hospital, Suva in the first phase of the camp from November 1-16. The next phase will be held at Nadi Hospital from November 18-30 attending to around 200 registered amputees from Western Division.

The third phase of the Camp will be held at National Council for Disabilities, Labasa from November 2-9 providing artificial limbs to around 100 needy people of the Northern Division in Fiji.

For the last phase, the BMVSS team will return to Suva to attend to around 50 amputees from the Eastern Division.

Since its inception, BMVSS has rehabilitated more than 2 million amputees and polio patients by fitting / providing artificial limbs (Jaipur Foot variety), callipers, and other aids and appliances, in India as well as in 27 countries across the world conducting over 60 camps overseas.

The last Jaipur Foot Camp was held at Tamavua Twomey Hospital, Suva in the year 2011 and around 300 amputees were provided with artificial limbs.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor