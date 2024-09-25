Indian High Commissioner meets Bangladesh's Planning and Education Advisor in Dhaka

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 25 : India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma on Tuesday, met Bangladesh's Planning and Education Advisor, Wahiduddin Mahmud, and discussed initiatives like people-centric connectivity and other initiatives undertaken by India.

The two also discussed initiatives like scholarships offered by India to Bangladeshi students to study in premier Indian institutions

"HC Pranay Verma met Bangladesh Planning & Education Adviser H.E. Mr. Wahiduddin Mahmud today. They discussed the people-centric connectivity and other initiatives undertaken by India, including scholarships offered to Bangladeshi students to study in premier Indian institutions," the Indian High Commission in Dhaka stated in a post.

HC Pranay Verma met 🇧🇩 Planning & Education Adviser H.E. Mr. Wahiduddin Mahmud today. They discussed the people-centric connectivity and other initiatives undertaken by India, including scholarships offered to Bangladeshi students to study in premier Indian institutions. pic.twitter.com/zWiM2HLMNC — India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) September 24, 2024

Bangladesh witnessed Sheikh Hasina's ouster amid students' protests, which turned into a massive anti-government movement, followed by the establishment of an interim government.

During this turbulent period, several incidents of violence and chaos, particularly targeting minorities, including Hindus, have been reported from Bangladesh.

Earlier this month, High Commissioner Verma called on Bangladeshi Home and Agriculture Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and discussed areas of engagement to advance India-Bangladesh security cooperation.

In August, High Commissioner Verma paid his introductory call to Professor Muhammad Yunus, head of the Bangladesh interim government, and reiterated New Delhi's commitment to work with Dhaka.

"HC Pranay Verma paid his introductory call to Professor Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh interim government, today. Reiterated India's commitment to working with Bangladesh to fulfil the shared aspirations of the peoples of India and Bangladesh for peace, security and development," posted the High Commission of India in Bangladesh on X.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor Md Touhid Hossain said that Bangladesh's interim government is making every effort possible for the protection of citizens in the country and added that the Hindus in Bangladesh are the citizens of the country.

On being asked what the Mohammad Yunus-led interim government of Bangladesh is doing about the reported attacks on the minorities and Hindus in the country, he said, "Any violence that has taken place is being shown as violence against Hindus, this is not correct. I think Indian media needs to come out of this hyping up this issue. We are doing everything possible for the protection of our citizens, and Hindus in Bangladesh are our citizens, we are taking care of them."

Md Touhid Hossain met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly session in New York on Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor