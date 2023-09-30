Indian High Commissioner to UK prevented from entering gurudwara in Scotland

Vikram Doraiswami, the Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, was on Friday prevented from entering a gurdwara in Scotland. This comes amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. According to the details, Doraiswami was stopped by a group of radical British Sikh activists, who told him he was "not welcome".

Giving out details on the incident, a pro-Khalistan Sikh activist said that some of them found out that Doraiswami had a meeting planned with the gurdwara committee of the Glasgow Gurdwara on Albert Drive.A few people turned up and told him he was not welcome. There was a slight confrontation," the activist said."I don't think the gurdwara committee is too happy about what happened. But Indian officials are not welcome in any gurdwara in the UK," he claimed."We are fed up with the UK-India collusion. The recent tensions since Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing have led to British Sikhs being targeted. This is to do with Avtar Singh Khanda and Jagtar Singh Johal too," he said.