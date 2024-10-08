Indian-Italian Naval Carrier Strike Groups engage in historic bilateral maritime engagement

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Indian and Italian Navy conduct Carrier Strike Groups Exercise off the West Coast of India.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Spokesperson for Indian Navy shared that the Indian Navy and Italian Navy held a historic bilateral maritime engagement which started on October 1 and concluded on October 6.

This was a historic engagement as it featured the maiden exercise by Carrier Strike Groups (CSG) from both navies. A CSG is a flexible naval force which can do operations in both confined waters or the open ocean, in all weather conditions and during all times of the day, thereby making it important for the navies.

The harbour phase of the engagement saw subject matter expert exchanges and other key professional interactions. The program also saw a Pre-Sail Planning Conference that included the participation of the Indian Air Force.

The sea phase of the engagement was on October 5 and 6 and led by the two carriers INS Vikramaditya and ITS Cavour along with INS Visakhapatnam and ITS Alpino.

The two CSGs held intense operations with their integral fighter aircraft and helicopters for various operations such as combined large force engagements, air combat missions, Helo operations and search and rescue missions. The engagements also involved co-ordinated weapon firings and joint manoeuvres so as to underscore joint operations and Command and Control capabilities of the two navies and enhance their interoperability.

In the post on X, it was noted that "a key facet of the landmark exercise was the participation of the Indian Air Force that undertook manoeuvres with Italian CSG aircraft including Large Force Engagements & Combat Missions."

The event was noted to have the interactions under the title, 'Bridges of Friendship'. India and Italy are friendly countries that share relations across all spectrums from defence to cultural relations.

