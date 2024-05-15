Indian Minister of Ports, Iran Foreign Minister stress on long-term maritime cooperation

Tehran [Iran], May 15 : Minister of Ports Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal who is on a visit to Tehran to take part in the signing ceremony of the long-term cooperation deal between Iran and India met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed in an official release.

During the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister stated that Iran has a strategic approach to its ties with India, expressing its readiness to further develop cooperation with India in bilateral and multilateral capacities and within the framework of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisations (SCO).

Amirabdollahian said the Islamic Republic of Iran considers India a reliable partner and stressed it has adopted an approach for long-term cooperation with India, the release also said.

The Iranian foreign minister also noted that signing a contract for equipping and operating Shahid Beheshti Port terminals in Chabahar and boosting cooperation in the north and south corridors are very important opportunities to increase the trade volume between the two countries and the region.

He also said various departments of the Iranian government are ready to help implement the contract.

For his part, Sonowal expressed his satisfaction with striking the deal and said it was an important and historic day in the relations between the two countries as well as regarding the regional ties.

He further said, "Today, Iran and India witnessed the signing of a long-term contract to equip the Shahid Beheshti Port. We believe that the contract can lead to the creation of business development opportunities for both countries."

The Indian shipping minister stated that the deal not only enhances the ties between the two great countries of Iran and India but is also a firm step for India in the global supply chain and maritime sector, it added.

Sonowal stated that the deal is part of India's business plans, which provide an alternative trade corridor for India, Iran, Afghanistan and the Central Asian countries, according to the release.

