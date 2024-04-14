Indian mission in Israel issues fresh advisory, asks its nationals to stay calm

Tel Aviv, April 14 The Indian mission in Israel on Sunday issued a fresh advisory for its nationals asking them to be safe and calm, a day after Iran attacked the Jewish state.

In a post on X, the Indian mission posted an advisory that read, "In light of the recent events in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay calm and adhere to the safety protocols issued by the local authorities. The embassy is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with the Israeli authorities and Indian community members to ensure the safety of all of our nationals."

It has also mentioned an emergency helpline for its nationals in the country.

"For any urgent assistance, please contact the embassy at 24*7 Emergency Helpline/Contact

Tel. 1: +972 547520711

2: + 972 543278392

Email: cons1.telaviv@mea@gov.in," it said.

On Saturday, Israel was attacked by ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles from Iran.

Israel's state-owned Kan TV reported that about 100 drones, out of about 400-500 that have been launched, were intercepted before reaching Israel by allied countries, including the US, Jordanian and British forces.

India on Sunday expressed serious concern over the escalating tension between Israel and Iran and called for exercising restraint, stepping back from violence and returning to the path of diplomacy.

Iran's attack on Israel has drawn condemnation from world powers.

