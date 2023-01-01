Indian national dies in Singapore fire mishap

Singapore, Jan 1 A 38-year-old Indian national died on the spot after a fire broke out in Singapore, making him the 46th workplace casualty of 2022, a media report said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 21 Tuas Avenue 3, located west of Singapore, at about 9.05 a.m. on Friday and put out the blaze using a water jet, The Straits Times reported.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by a paramedic.

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), the fire was triggered by the uncontrolled release of acetylene, a flammable gas, from cylinders on the premises.

"When dealing with gas cylinders that contain flammable gases, measures must be put in place to prevent any accumulation of such gases as well as ensuring that the work environment is free from ignition sources," MOM said in a statement published in The Straits Times.

It has also instructed Asia Technical Gas, the employer and occupier, to stop all work activities.

In December, another 32-year-old Indian national died after the boom of a lorry crane fell on him at the construction site of a new executive condominium in Singapore.

In the first half of 2022, slips, trips, and falls were found to be the leading cause of workplace injuries in Singapore, with 46 workplace fatalities recorded in 2022 to date the highest death toll recorded over the last four years.

In 2021, 37 workplace fatalities were reported, followed by 30 in 2020, and 39 in 2019.

Following the rise in fatalities, MOM announced in September 2022 that companies would be required to conduct a mandatory safety time-out, failing which they would be debarred from employing new foreign employees for a month.

As of January 1, more than 10 companies have been debarred from employing new foreign workers over fatal and major accidents, the MOM said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor